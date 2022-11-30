Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 1, 2022 : TD, BMO, DG, CM, KR, PDCO, MEI, GIII, DBI, BIG, REX, LE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 9.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.74 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 13.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 9.69 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 22.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 3.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 2.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 9.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 15.17 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 14.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GIII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 5.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 13.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 7.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.06. This value represents a 2085.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is -4.04 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 83.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 23.40 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. LE reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -68.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





