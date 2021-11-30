Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 1, 2021 : RY, DCI, PDCO, DOOO, GIII, REX, BBW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 30.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 20.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -28.3%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 41.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 36.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 290%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 9.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 36.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 15.56 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 254.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 315%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBW is 10.57 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





