Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 1, 2020 : BNS, BMO, MOMO, GBDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/01/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 19.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Momo Inc. (MOMO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 59.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBDC has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GBDC is 11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.