Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2023 : RBLX, VST, SONY, CRL, BHG, ICL, BERY, CAE, OGE, VVV, REYN, IONS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 53.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -20.66 vs. an industry ratio of 46.30.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 44.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 9.23 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 30.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SONY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SONY is 16.30 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 5.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 19.87 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-5.24. This value represents a 85.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BHG is -0.44 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 79.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 12.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 2.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BERY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BERY is 8.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -72.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 25.74 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OGE Energy Corp (OGE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 80.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OGE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OGE is 17.24 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valvoline Inc. (VVV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 36.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VVV is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REYN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REYN is 20.89 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 27.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IONS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.31%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IONS is -10.66 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.