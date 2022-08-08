Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2022 : EMR, SYY, TDG, BSY, CLVT, ARMK, CPRI, PLNT, IONS, REYN, PRGO, HR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 18.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 17.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 57.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 26.70 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.98. This value represents a 37.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TDG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 43.90 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 35.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 65.16 vs. an industry ratio of -40.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLVT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLVT is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of -40.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 475.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is 30.58 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 5.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 7.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLNT is 51.77 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 7.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IONS is -18.65 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REYN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REYN is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Perrigo Company (PRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGO is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HR is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.





