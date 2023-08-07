Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2023 : LLY, UPS, ZTS, DUK, TDG, GFS, DDOG, GOLD, GOLD, HZNP, QSR, BR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 58.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 51.25 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 23.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 16.97 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 33.02 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 14.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.87. This value represents a 34.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 41.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 10.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 31.60 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -716.87 vs. an industry ratio of -15.20.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 19.40 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 4.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 7.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QSR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 23.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 16.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BR is 24.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





