Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2022 : D, BNTX, GOLD, TSN, PLTR, VTRS, DINO, ELAN, MNDY, TGNA, KOS, THS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 1.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $8.12. This value represents a 37.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 5.26 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 20.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 29.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PLTR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is -141.50 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 17.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 2.82 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.50. This value represents a 417.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DINO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -450%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DINO is 3.79 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 16.54 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.35. This value represents a 19.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -22.25 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TGNA is 6.90 vs. an industry ratio of -19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 766.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KOS Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KOS is 5.22 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 165.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 32.95 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





