Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 7, 2023 : KKR, BNTX, TSN, VTRS, HSIC, ELAN, FRPT, AXSM, THS, DKL, GOGO, DK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 9.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 21.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 110.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 18.78 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 82.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 38.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 19.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTRS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 3.54 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 7.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HSIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 86.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 14.64 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 15.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is -78.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.24. This value represents a 16.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.47%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -21.15 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 1100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 19.91 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 9.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DKL is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gogo Inc. (GOGO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGO is 26.86 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 84.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -93.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DK is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.