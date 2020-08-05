Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2020 : BMY, BDX, ZTS, MELI, AEP, BCE, BLL, PH, HLT, CNQ, ALNY, QSR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/06/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 23.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.62 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 33.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 27.30 vs. an industry ratio of 52.10.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 46.60 vs. an industry ratio of -12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 67.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is -1235.72 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 19.94 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 24.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ball Corporation (BLL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 10.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BLL is 28.24 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 55.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 67.60.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 132.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 64.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 110.31 vs. an industry ratio of 42.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 186.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNQ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -230%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is -17.39 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.82. This value represents a 9.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALNY is -22.33 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 59.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QSR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 28.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





