Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 4, 2023 : ENB, D, LYB, TU, PPL, MGA, FWONK, CBOE, CBOE, EVRG, IEP, LBRDK

Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 3.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 37.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year D has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 14.42 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 55.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 28.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 22.78 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 50.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FWONK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -286.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 240.53 vs. an industry ratio of 56.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 5.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBOE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBOE is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 8.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVRG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 16.54 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 160.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is 332.90 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 16.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LBRDK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -73.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRDK is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





