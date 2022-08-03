Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 4, 2022 : LLY, COP, CI, DUK, ZTS, BABA, BDX, FIS, ICE, APD, TRI, SRE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 3.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 38.39 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 197.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 6.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Cigna Corporation (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.44. This value represents a 3.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 340.90.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 20.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 35.48 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 61.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 14.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 9.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 21.68 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 5.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 14.11 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 18.78 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 12.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 23.82 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 45.31 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 11.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.