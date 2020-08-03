Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 4, 2020 : FIS, EXC, EMR, WEC, ZBH, TDG, INCY, AME, KKR, BP, VMC, EXPD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/04/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 39.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 27.09 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 35.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 20.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 25.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 137.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 35.30 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 81.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 37.99 vs. an industry ratio of 71.30.



Incyte Corporation (INCY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INCY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1083.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INCY is -83.69 vs. an industry ratio of -12.10.



AMTEK, Inc. (AME) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 31.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AME is 26.34 vs. an industry ratio of 43.80.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KKR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 24.39 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.99. This value represents a 219.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BP is -48.98 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 26.63 vs. an industry ratio of 98.60.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 27.89 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





