Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 31, 2023 : CM, DG, HRL, CPB, BEKE, CIEN, OLLI, ASO, SIG, GMS, MOMO, CAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 7.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 16.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 15.45 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 23.01 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 14.09 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 147.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 22.30 vs. an industry ratio of 55.30.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 22.54 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 177.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 28.51 vs. an industry ratio of 219.40.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 16.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 7.41 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 7.26 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 1.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 35.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 5.97 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.