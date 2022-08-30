Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 31, 2022 : DCI, DBI, CHS, BNR, VRA, EXPR, EVGN, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DCI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 19.88 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 108.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 180%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHS is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNR is -1.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 53.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Express, Inc. (EXPR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is 13.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EVGN is -1.65 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 17.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BF.B missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.





