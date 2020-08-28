Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 31, 2020 : CTLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/31/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. CTLT reported earnings of $0.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 24.62%.CTLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 48.19 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





