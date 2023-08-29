Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 30, 2023 : PDCO, REX, MCFT, VRA, VBNK, CONN, BLRX, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 13.56 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 275%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 40.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCFT is 5.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 93.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VBNK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 6.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.48. This value represents a 3800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is -0.59 vs. an industry ratio of -13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -1.97 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





