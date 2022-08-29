Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 30, 2022 : BMO, BIDU, BBY, IQ, PLAB, AMWD, BIG, REX, NAT, CONN, ZH, YTRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 45.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BIDU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 46.50.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 56.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 12.18 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 85.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is -23.18 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 127.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 87.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMWD is 9.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.38. This value represents a 318.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is -8.60 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 13.96 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is -20.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 93.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CONN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is 16.03 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zhihu Inc. (ZH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZH is -2.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YTRA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YTRA is 28.60 vs. an industry ratio of 46.50.





