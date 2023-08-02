Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 3, 2023 : COP, CI, REGN, BDX, SO, CNQ, APD, ICE, PH, APO, SRE, MRNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 50.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.98. This value represents a 3.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.48. This value represents a 13.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 21.70 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 8.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 22.81 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 30.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 19.80 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 65.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 11.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 26.48 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 3.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.50. This value represents a 6.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 19.81 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 70.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 13.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 16.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.84. This value represents a 173.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is -37.24 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60.





