Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 3, 2022 : CVS, MRNA, REGN, EPD, EXC, YUM, TT, ABC, CDW, ETR, PPL, HZNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 10.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.51 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.50. This value represents a 30.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 5.94 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.53. This value represents a 69.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 14.10 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.73 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 48.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters YUM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 26.57 vs. an industry ratio of -54.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 20.84 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 18.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABC is 13.34 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



CDW Corporation (CDW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 20.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 19.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 5.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 52.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 21.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 17.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HZNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





