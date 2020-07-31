Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 3, 2020 : GPN, RACE, CLX, MCK, MPC, MPLX, CMS, TSN, J, CNA, ITUB, NNN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/03/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 31.39 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 94.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RACE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 58.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clorox Company (CLX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 33.42 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 30.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 69.10.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.86. This value represents a 207.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is -13.80 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



MPLX LP (MPLX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 12.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 8.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMS is 24.12 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 38.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 287.50.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 29.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year J has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 17.11 vs. an industry ratio of -174.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 13.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 38.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITUB is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Retail Properties (NNN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NNN has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NNN is 13.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





