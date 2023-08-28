Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2023 : PDD, BMO, BNS, BBY, SJM, NIO, CTLT, DCI, BZ, GOGL, MBUU, CHS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 2.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 22.14 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 21.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BNS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 8.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 31.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of -13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 23.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 14.91 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 44.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -7.57 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 95.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 54.08 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 20.13 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 68.10 vs. an industry ratio of 264.70.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 88.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 21.03 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 3.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBUU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MBUU is 6.52 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 20.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHS is 6.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.