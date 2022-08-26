Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2022 : PDD, CTLT, HTHT, NSSC, ITRN, SLQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 0.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 575.57 vs. an industry ratio of 94.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NSSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -66.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 65.71 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 14.35 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50.



SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 950.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLQT is -1.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





