Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 28, 2020 : BIG, HIBB

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 411.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 1446.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HIBB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -27.91%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 10.09 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.





