Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 26, 2022 : JKS

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 78.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 20.68 vs. an industry ratio of 114.70.





