Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 25, 2023 : HIBB, AKBA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 59.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 5.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 113.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AKBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -86.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AKBA is -4.61 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.





