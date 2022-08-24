Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 25, 2022 : TD, DG, CM, DLTR, BURL, COTY, LANC, PTON, HAIN, CD, MBUU, ANF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 22 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 8.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 13.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 8.96 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 27.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 88.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BURL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 28.46 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 27.11 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 56.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LANC is 53.79 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PTON is -1.99 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAIN is 20.34 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CD is 36.18 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 27.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBUU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.64%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MBUU is 8.84 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 86.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ANF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -437.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 9.88 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.