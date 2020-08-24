Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 25, 2020 : MDT, BMO, BBY, HRL, SJM, ATHM, HAIN, PINC, AMWD, ITRN, PLCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/25/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 82.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 27.73 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 34.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 10.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HRL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 31.73 vs. an industry ratio of 395.20.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 6.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of 39.00.



Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATHM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HAIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.55%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HAIN is 43.19 vs. an industry ratio of 39.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Premier, Inc. (PINC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PINC is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 27.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AMWD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMWD is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 60.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 14.55 vs. an industry ratio of 80.20.



Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.35. This value represents a 810.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLCE is 1088.50 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





