Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 24, 2023 : RY, TD, NTES, DLTR, HTHT, BURL, FRO, OSIS, WB, WOOF, HAIN, MOV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 6.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 18.72 vs. an industry ratio of -45.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 45.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 23.30 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 347.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 29.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 22.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 27.97 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 323.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FRO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 5.89 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 29.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OSIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OSIS is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 78.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 25.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HAIN is 24.35 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Movado Group Inc. (MOV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 68.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MOV is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





