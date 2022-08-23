Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 24, 2022 : RY, IIVI, WOOF, DY, EAT, HMLP, CTRN, CNF, IMBI, UCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 19.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IIVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IIVI is 17.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOOF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -17.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 33.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 30.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EAT is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of -64.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 1100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HMLP is 6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 86.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRN is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNF is 6.61 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 59.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IMBI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IMBI is -1.21 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 42.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UCL is -1.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.