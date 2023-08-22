Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 23, 2023 : ADI, BBWI, WSM, LANC, AAP, YMM, KSS, DY, PTON, FL, ANF, NMM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 0.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 36.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 29.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 9.63 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 5.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LANC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LANC is 36.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 54.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 192.30.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 21.31 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 78.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -341.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 13.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 147.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 65.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PTON is -2.13 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 95.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 143.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 19.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 24.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NMM is 2.09 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





