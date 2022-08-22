Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 23, 2022 : MDT, BNS, JD, SJM, BEKE, XPEV, BZ, DKS, M, GDS, BZUN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 20.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 17.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 1.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 9.36 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 40.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 34.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 17.34 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 278.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is -80.95 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.61. This value represents a 1034.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XPEV Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XPEV is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 101.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 210.50 vs. an industry ratio of -46.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.52. This value represents a 30.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 10.30 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 34.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 4.30 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 46.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -15.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Baozun Inc. (BZUN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BZUN is -76.82 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.