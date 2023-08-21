Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 22, 2023 : LOW, MDT, BIDU, COTY, BJ, DKS, M, PINC, IQ, CSIQ, GDS, KC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.49. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 16.41 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 1.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 25.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 14.72 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COTY has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 20.89 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 15.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 17.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.75. This value represents a 1.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 10.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 87.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 5.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Premier, Inc. (PINC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PINC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PINC is 10.84 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 225.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is 19.41 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 42.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSIQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 147.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 5.34 vs. an industry ratio of -19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -8.42 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -4.91 vs. an industry ratio of -46.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





