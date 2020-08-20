Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2020 : PDD, DE, FL, DESP, GASS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is -97.90 vs. an industry ratio of 490.80.



Deere & Company (DE) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 53.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 30.43 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -294.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 12.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 104.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DESP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is -10.51 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



StealthGas, Inc. (GASS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GASS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GASS is 16.93 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.