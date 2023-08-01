Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 2, 2023 : CVS, TRI, HUM, RACE, EMR, PSX, JCI, TT, KHC, EXC, YUM, ABC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 8.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 24.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 40.01 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.88. This value represents a 2.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 22.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 48.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 21.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 21.75 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 47.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 8.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 21.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 19.48 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 18.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 23.60 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 17.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 27.15 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 8.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABC is 15.72 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.





