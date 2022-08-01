Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 2, 2022 : SPGI, CAT, ITW, ETN, MAR, MPC, UBER, RACE, IDXX, MPLX, KKR, PEG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 18.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 30.79 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 15.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 5.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 22.91 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 5.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 101.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 26.08 vs. an industry ratio of 37.60.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $9.17. This value represents a 1268.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 4.82 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 143.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -6.59 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 11.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 44.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 33.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 48.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPLX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 10.03 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 15.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 18.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





