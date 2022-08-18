Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2022 : DE, VIPS, FL, MSGE, BKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $6.62. This value represents a 24.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 15.68 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of -91.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 63.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 7.26 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 91.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGE is -25.78 vs. an industry ratio of -59.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Buckle, Inc. (BKE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 10.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKE is 6.31 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





