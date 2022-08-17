Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 18, 2022 : EL, NTES, NICE, BJ, TPR, KSS, MSGS, CSIQ, SPTN, CAN, DESP, CALT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 58.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 38.78 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 16.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 23.59 vs. an industry ratio of -12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 41.78 vs. an industry ratio of -46.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 20.55 vs. an industry ratio of -22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 10.73 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 56.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -85.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 9.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 115.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MSGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGS is 242.48 vs. an industry ratio of 49.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 288.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSIQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -55.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 95.80.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 14.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAN has met analyst expectations once Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is 3.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 53.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DESP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -221.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is -10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.97. This value represents a 27.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CALT is -7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.