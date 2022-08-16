Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 17, 2022 : LOW, ADI, TGT, TJX, PFGC, ZIM, DNUT, SFL, RADA, MCG, KMDA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.63. This value represents a 8.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 15.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 41.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 19.49 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 80.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TGT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 20.57 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 13.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFGC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 20.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $12.16. This value represents a 64.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZIM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 1.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DNUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -16.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DNUT is 50.52 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFL is 12.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 110.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RADA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -108.33%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/29/2022 short interest update, increased 130.07% from previous report on 7/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RADA is 41.48 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCG is -13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 41.40.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is -77.57 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.





