Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 16, 2022 : WMT, HD, SE, ESLT, LITE, PINC, GLBE, JBI, GENI, TRMR, NNOX, ECC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 10.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 23.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.95. This value represents a 9.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.18. This value represents a 42.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -19.85 vs. an industry ratio of -56.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 0.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ESLT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -35.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 28.08 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The laser systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 27.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LITE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LITE is 19.64 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Premier, Inc. (PINC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 7.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PINC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PINC is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GLBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -23.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBI is 17.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 86.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GENI is -8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMR is 11.72 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NNOX is -10.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 41.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 7.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.





