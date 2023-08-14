Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 15, 2023 : HD, CAH, SE, ONON, ESLT, TME, FRLN, IHS, PSFE, ECC, MOND, RSKD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.46. This value represents a 11.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 22.12 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 40.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 134.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 36.70 vs. an industry ratio of -16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 71.98 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 4.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 29.46 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.62. This value represents a 24.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRLN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRLN is -2.09 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 133.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of -21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSFE is 5.28 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 6.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ECC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 6.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MOND missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOND is -34.80 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSKD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSKD is -10.17 vs. an industry ratio of -16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.