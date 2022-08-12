Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 15, 2022 : YOU, ATAI, TCRT, VRDN, DOYU, WEBR, BITF, SBT, GRCL, GMDA, IMPL, DRIO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YOU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YOU is -168.65 vs. an industry ratio of 53.80.



ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 29.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAI is -4.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TCRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.44%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCRT is -7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 61.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRDN is -3.61 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is -9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Weber Inc. (WEBR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WEBR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -476.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WEBR is -5.63 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is 9.16 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBT is 18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GRCL is -10.63 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 26.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GMDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GMDA is -2.78 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.13. This value represents a 43.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/29/2022 short interest update, increased 240.40% from previous report on 7/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMPL is -2.18 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.77. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DRIO is -2.25 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.





