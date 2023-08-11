Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2023 : ROIV, MNDY, JKS, ERJ, AMPS, HUT, WULF, HUMA, DOYU, TSVT, GRCL, BTAI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 45.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2023 short interest update, increased 137.64% from previous report on 7/14/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -10.85 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 49.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -81.75 vs. an industry ratio of -14.00.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 87.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 4.51 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Embraer S.A. (ERJ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ERJ is 14.61 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPS is 67.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUT is -16.05 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90.



TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 92.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WULF is -13.94 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUMA is -3.97 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is -21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00.



2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.04. This value represents a 48.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSVT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSVT is -1.30 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 15.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GRCL is -2.45 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.72. This value represents a 27.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2023 short interest update, increased 496.13% from previous report on 7/14/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BTAI is -1.08 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





