Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2020 : BTAI, MARK, VNRX, CAAS, CLSN, PLXP, TTNP, EFOI, BPTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/14/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 37.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BTAI is -14.93 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90.



Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2020 short interest update, increased 171.99% from previous report on 7/15/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MARK is -9.26 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



VolitionRX Limited (VNRX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. VNRX reported earnings of $-0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 18.18%.China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAS is 22.91 vs. an industry ratio of 80.00.



Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CLSN is -1.83 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLXP is -2.53 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 92.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TTNP is -2.29 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 58.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EFOI is -7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 181.70.



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.89. This value represents a 2.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BPTH is -1.26 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





