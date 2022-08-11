Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2022 : BR, SPB, PCT, HNST, CWCO, RPID, CAAS, PLXP, GTEC, NYC, CMMB, CASI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 21.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BR is 26.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 4.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 23.40 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PCT is -14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 52.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HNST had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HNST is -12.77 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CWCO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 22.22 vs. an industry ratio of 36.30.



Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 98.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/29/2022 short interest update, increased 139.37% from previous report on 7/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPID is -3.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAS is 59.00 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 51.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLXP is -1.27 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 42.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GTEC Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GTEC is 7.08 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 46.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NYC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NYC is -4.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 130.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMMB is -1.81 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CASI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CASI is -1.40 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.





