Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 11, 2023 : SPB, AIRS, SHCO, CWCO, SSIC, RWLK, ADN, RGF, LGVN, MBRX, NYC, BFRI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 84.62 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AIRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -750%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIRS is -66.67 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.



Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 70.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHCO is -17.60 vs. an industry ratio of -13.90.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CWCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -72.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 20.19 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Silver Spike Investment Corp. (SSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SSIC is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2023 short interest update, increased 234.80% from previous report on 7/14/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RWLK is -2.40 vs. an industry ratio of -52.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADN is -1.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 1000.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -168.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGF is -8.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LGVN is -3.41 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MBRX is -0.55 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.64. This value represents a 75.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NYC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NYC is -1.21 vs. an industry ratio of 59.60.



Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-5.14. This value represents a 41.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BFRI is -0.68 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





