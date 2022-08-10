Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 11, 2022 : BAM, CAH, AER, USFD, PRVA, AIT, HBI, GLNG, EYE, SIX, PRMW, NABL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 48.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 51.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 39.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -51.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 6.85 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 8.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USFD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 15.23 vs. an industry ratio of 32.40.



Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 98.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRVA is -230.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 11.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIT is 16.65 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 29.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBI is 7.18 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 471.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GLNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLNG is 24.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 88.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EYE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EYE is 59.25 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 24.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIX is 9.84 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRMW is 22.54 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20.



N-able, Inc. (NABL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NABL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NABL is 48.43 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





