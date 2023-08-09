Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2023 : BABA, USFD, CYBR, AIT, AQN, RL, CPRI, YETI, IMCR, CCOI, GLNG, NABL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 18.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BABA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 13.35 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 15.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USFD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 17.25 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CYBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CYBR is -55.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 7.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIT is 16.66 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AQN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 14.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 13.83 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 54.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 5.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 27.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YETI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YETI is 20.26 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 135.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IMCR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -43.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IMCR is -39.56 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60.



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCOI is 141.85 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GLNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -32.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GLNG is 10.54 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



N-able, Inc. (NABL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NABL is 85.69 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





