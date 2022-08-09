Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2022 : FOXA, CAE, CYBR, WEN, WIX, HAE, NOMD, IS, BLDP, IMCR, XMTR, WWW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FOXA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 30.08 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.95. This value represents a 111.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CYBR is -38.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Wendy's Company (WEN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 18.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 25.87 vs. an industry ratio of -34.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.40. This value represents a 38.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is -13.52 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HAE is 25.24 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOMD is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



ironSource Ltd. (IS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year IS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IS is 43.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -16.75 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 32.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IMCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMCR is -20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



Xometry, Inc. (XMTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 77.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2022 short interest update, increased 142.65% from previous report on 6/30/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XMTR is -44.02 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 4.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WWW is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.