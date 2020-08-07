Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2020 : DUK, MELI, GOLD, MAR, PPL, BKI, RCL, ON, LSXMK, GLIBA, FWONK, CGC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 67.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is -1284.17 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 33.15 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 128.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 291.58 vs. an industry ratio of 57.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BKI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BKI is 46.11 vs. an industry ratio of 34.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.71. This value represents a 285.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is -3.50 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 95.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 37.07 vs. an industry ratio of 81.30.



Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 71.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 19.85 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 434.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GLIBA is 37.83 vs. an industry ratio of 44.50.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 121.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is -17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -14.02 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.