Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 1, 2023 : MRK, PFE, CAT, UBER, MO, ETN, ITW, MAR, MPC, ECL, IDXX, IQV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.17. MRK reported earnings of $1.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -216.04%. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 36.80 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. PFE reported earnings of $2.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -72.06%. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.51. CAT reported earnings of $3.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 41.82%.CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 14.57 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. UBER reported earnings of $-1.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 481.40 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. MO reported earnings of $1.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 3.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. ETN reported earnings of $1.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 12.83%. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 23.97 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. ITW reported earnings of $2.37 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 0.84%.ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 26.97 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. MAR reported earnings of $1.8 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 21.67%. In the past year MAR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 23.68 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.55. MPC reported earnings of $10.61 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -57.12%. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 7.26 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. ECL reported earnings of $1.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.00%.ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 36.72 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. IDXX reported earnings of $1.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 55.77%. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 57.34 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. IQV reported earnings of $2.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.11%.IQV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 24.55 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





